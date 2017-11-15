2 Colorado students among finalists for High School Heisman Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Heisman Award is very prestigious and goes to the best player in college football - but there are also high school Heisman Award winners every year.

There are ten finalists from around the country and this year two of them are from Colorado - Brandon Staple from Longmont and Soleil Gaylord from Telluride.

The two student athletes put the student part before the athlete and what they have done off the playing field in their own communities is the reason they are finalists for Wendy's High School Heisman Award.

Staple is a forward on Longmont High School's soccer team. On the field he has both all conference and all state accolades, but his future plans are to go to medical school and be an orthopedic surgeon.

Staple also volunteers at his church in Longmont and every year he gathers money and supplies to send to those in need in Jamaica where his father is from.

Gaylord is a runner at Telluride High School and has been a state runner up in cross country. She's also a world champion in snow shoeing and has won four individual state titles in track.

Gaylord has designed and maintains a native re-vegetation plot in the town's open space. It's a program that she founded and now she educates over 350 students in the school district.

The two winners, a boy and a girl, will be announced at the Heisman ceremony in New York City on Dec. 8. Each winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship from Wendy's.