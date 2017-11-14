Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — After more than a year of planning, History Colorado’s newest exhibit will open to the public on Friday.

The exhibit is called ‘Zoom In: The Centennial State in 100 Objects’ features artifacts going back more than 13,000 years.

"It’s an overview of Colorado history," said Julie Peterson, Exhibit Developer and Researcher.

‘Zoom In’ explores how those objects and artifacts define us as Coloradans.

While some pieces are thousands of years old, many are brand new.

Each object is located inside the museum’s new and innovative 3,700 square foot exhibit room.

‘Zoom In’ opens to museum members on Friday and to the public on Saturday.

The exhibit will be on display at the museum for at least the next 6 years.

General admission prices are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors (65+), $8 children 6-12 and children under 5 are free. You can learn more by visiting the exhibit's website.

To get a sneak peak of the exhibit, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.