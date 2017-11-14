× Volunteers called on to knit tiny caps for newborns

Calling all knitters and crocheters: the American Heart Association is looking for volunteers to make thousands of tiny caps as part of the “Little hats, Big hearts” campaign.

The knit hats will be distributed to thousands of newborns at hospitals nationwide in February as part of American Heart month.

The AHA hope a small symbol of compassion will serve as a big reminder for mothers.

Click here for free hat patterns, yarn specifics, and drop off locations.