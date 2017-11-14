Video: Broncos fans brawl raises questions over reporting violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Video of what’s described as an assault at a Denver Broncos game is going viral online. The video has prompted the FOX31 Problem Solvers to ask questions about the challenges of policing unruly crowds at Mile High Stadium.

Stadium and team officials said an easy-to-use reporting method is in place to create faster response times. Since 2007, fans have been able to text issues to security and provide officers specific locations.

The number used to text security is on display throughout the stadium. An average of 24 text messages per game were received by security officials last year, according to the Denver Broncos.

As the Broncos were losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the fallout wasn’t only on the field. What witnesses described as an assault was playing out in the stands. Rolando Rankin, a lawyer living in Alabama, shot the now viral video. He spoke to the Problem Solvers on the phone Tuesday.

“The guy in the black hat and the dark shades—he kept getting up going back and forth,” Rankin said. “Maybe about the fifth or sixth time that he was coming back, I think he bumped into them and spilled some beer.”

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 the assault was never reported to police officers. No arrests had been made as of late Tuesday. The man seen on video throwing punches vanished into the crowd before security arrived, according to Rankin.

“I just think security could’ve gotten there a little sooner,” Rankin said.

Authorities at the stadium said foul language and unruly behavior are the most common issues reported through texting. Ushers throughout the stadium are also armed with tablets-- making it easier to report incidents to the event command center.

Public records indicate most incidents at the stadium are handled by on-site security, resulting in few emergency calls to police.