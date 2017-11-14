× Vail delays opening; Record snow at Jackson Hole

COLORADO – Lack of snow is forcing Vail to delay opening one week. Opening day was originally scheduled for November 17 but is now November 23.

Meanwhile in Wyoming record early season snowfall is being reported at Jackson Hole Ski Resort. 91″ is being reported so far this season. The side by side photo comparison of Vail and Jackson Hole tells the story (see below).

A large storm system arrives in Colorado on Friday, but the pattern Thanksgiving week does not look snowy.

Vail’s announcement comes on the heels of Eldora Ski Area’s delayed opening.