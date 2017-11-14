Texas Assistant District Attorney fired after rant aimed at Uber driver

DALLAS — Texas lawyer Jody Warner, 32, was given the boot after being caught on tape berating an Uber driver who picked her up at a pub in Dallas.

According to the driver, Warner got agitated when she felt the route the driver was taking was incorrect.

“She kept saying she’s an assistant DA and said who are they gonna believe you or me and I said, ‘You know what, you’re kind of right,’ so I took out my phone and I recorded it,” 26-year-old Shawn Platt told ABC News.

Warner was also caught on tape saying, “You’re so stupid I want the cops to come so that they can f— you up.”

Warner then accused Platt of kidnapping her. At that point, Platt says he stopped the car but Warner refused to get out. Platt then called the police and that’s when he said the woman hit him.

The Dallas District Attorney released a statement regarding Warner’s termination, calling her behavior “contrary to this office’s core principle of integrity, and it will not be tolerated.”

Warner’s full apology released to the media addresses the incident: “I cringe whenever I hear or think about the things that I said that night. It was unacceptable, and no one deserves to be called names. That being said, the audio doesn’t tell you that I was in a situation that made me feel very uncomfortable and I became defensive and eventually angry. I NEVER assaulted my driver or touched him in any way. All I wanted to do was get home safely that night.”

A spokesperson for Uber says that Warner has been banned from using the ride-sharing service and encourage drivers and riders to call 911 if they feel unsafe at any point during a ride.