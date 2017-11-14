If you’re a small business owner it’s often impossible to hire a full time IT person to keep your computers up and running. Problem is, who do you call when you need help? A local company, EvanYourITGuy.com, has a new solution. It’s an uber-style service for IT help. You can request help via their website, an app or on the phone.
Tech Junkie – Local Company Offers IT Support on-demand
