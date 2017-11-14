Tech Junkie – Local Company Offers IT Support on-demand

Posted 11:08 am, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, November 14, 2017

If you’re a small business owner it’s often impossible to hire a full time IT person to keep your computers up and running.  Problem is, who do you call when you need help?  A local company, EvanYourITGuy.com, has a new solution.  It’s an uber-style service for IT help.  You can request help via their website, an app or on the phone.