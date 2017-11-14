Rep. Steve Lebsock claims he’s being blackmailed following sexual harassment allegations

DENVER — Colorado State Representative Steve Lebsock claims he is being blackmailed after women accused him of sexual harassment, Lebsock said on Tuesday.

Rep. Lebsock says he’s being blackmailed. Will announce Nov.30 if he plans to step down or not. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/ikXyMeMCEQ — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) November 14, 2017

Democratic Rep. Faith Winter filed a formal complaint at the state Capitol on Monday, triggering a confidential investigation, three days after she and two other women publicly accused Lebsock of sexual harassment.

Lebsock said that he will announce on Nov. 30 if he plans to step down or not.

Rep. Winter tells me she actually alerted leadership of the bullying @RepLebsock is experiencing https://t.co/lTv44N0p2d — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) November 14, 2017

Following the allegations, Lebsock issued an apology over the weekend saying in part “I am writing this in response to the Denver Post story and other stories told to media outlets by three women…Faith, Holly and Cassie.”

Lebsock’s statement continued, which he told FOX31 to quote:

“I have come to realize that it does not matter that, at the time, I may have perceived my words as playful. It does not matter that, at the time, I may have felt that we were flirting. It does not matter that, at the time, I may have felt what I said was ok. It does not matter that I may not remember the exact words which were hurtful. It does not matter that, at the time, I thought we were joking. The only thing that matters is how I made these three women feel. I am sorry. The best thing we can do with our lives is to relieve someone’s pain. If that is true, and I believe it to be true. Then, the worst thing we can do in our life is cause someone pain. Last night [Friday], I realized the pain I have caused Faith, Holly and Cassie. I am sorry. I will make a statement regarding my current position as a State Representative and State Treasurer candidate by November 30, 2017.”

On Tuesday, Republicans in the Colorado House of Representatives officially called for an investigation into how Democrats, specifically House Speaker Crisanta Duran, handled the allegations surrounding Rep. Lebsock.