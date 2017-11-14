Rep. Perlmutter, Sen. Bennet file ‘private bill’ in support of immigration detainee in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter and Senator Michael Bennet introduced a bill in support of an undocumented immigrant in Denver who is in the custody of immigration officials.

Family and friends hosted a rally in October after Melecio Andazola Morales was detained.

He thought he was about to be granted U.S. residency when he went to an interview with an immigration agent last month, but instead was arrested.

The legislation introduced Tuesday is known as a private bill. It's not clear what impact it could have on the case.

The White House changed its policy last May to stop deferring action in cases where Congress files private bills.

His family hopes to get him out of custody and back home in time for the holidays.

His lawyer plans to file paperwork asking for temporary permission for Morales to remain in the U.S. out of custody while ICE makes a final decision about his case.