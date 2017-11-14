× Police search for 14-year-old girl missing for almost a month

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a 14-year-old who has been missing for almost a month.

Police said Zaida Venegas-Dominguez was last seen in the area of East Bruce Randolph Avenue and Downing Street on the evening of October 19.

Investigators released the following description of the missing girl:

Hispanic

5’6″ tall

120 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

The white truck in the picture below was seen at her school on that same day and the driver may know her, according to police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Zaida Venegas-Dominguez, or the person associated with the white truck is asked to call Denver Police at 720-913-2000.