Man found hiding in family’s bathtub with knife arrested for 131st time

HARTFORD, Conn. – A Connecticut man is under arrest after a woman called police from a safe room in her house and told investigators someone was in her home, stealing her jewelry.

On Monday, police said they went to a home on Woodside Circle and kept the woman on the phone until officers arrived, according to WTIC.

Police said K9 Rosco found 56-year-old Leroy Mims, of Hartford, hiding in the second-floor bathtub in the children’s bathroom. Rosco kept Mims – who police said was armed with a knife – from running before officers could handcuff him.

Mims allegedly had the victim’s jewelry and property in his backpack and pockets when he was arrested .

Police said Mims is a convicted felon with 130 Hartford arrests with 46 prior convictions.

"People want to be frustrated with the cops and the courts for putting these people right back out into the city," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley. "But the fact of the matter is, when they're getting released, the resources just aren't there for them, for jobs education and they fall back into the same habits."

He was charged with home invasion, second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, carrying a dangerous weapon, and interfering with police.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.

"I spoke to the family overnight," said Foley. "They're obviously shaken. [I'm] glad they made the decision to build the safe room and glad they're okay."