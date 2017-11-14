Lulaclip magnetic car seat clips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lulaclips hold the car seat harness out of the way when loading your child. They are like an extra set of hands when you need it most. Lulaclips ensure that you never have to dig the buckles out from under your child and make sure you never risk waking a sleeping baby. They will make you and your baby smile. Holds buckles open while you place the baby into the carrier. No more digging, helps prevent tangling. Installs in seconds, works with all infant carriers and car seats. Easy to adjust or remove.

https://www.lulakidsbrand.com/