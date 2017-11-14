Juvenile arrested in Chaparral High School parking lot had loaded gun

PARKER, Colo. — A juvenile arrested outside of Chaparral High School on Tuesday had a loaded handgun in his backpack, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that around 2:15 p.m. a school resource officer noticed a suspicious person in the parking lot. The person began to walk away after he saw the deputy.

The juvenile resisted arrest when the deputy contacted him, but he was eventually restrained and taken into custody.

Once he was in custody, authorities discovered he is not a current student at Chaparral and he had a loaded handgun in his backpack which was stolen out of Pueblo.

Authorities say it is unclear why the juvenile was at the high school.

After being taken into custody, the juvenile was transported to The Juvenile Assessment Center. Charges are pending in the case.