House Republican leadership calls for investigation into Democrats’ handling of harassment allegations

DENVER – Republicans in the Colorado House of Representatives are officially calling for an investigation into how Democrats, specifically House Speaker Crisanta Duran, handled the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Rep. Steve Lebsock.

Lebsock is accused of harassing at least nine women over the course of several years, including Rep. Faith Winter, a fellow Democrat.

Questions surround the timing.

Winter’s allegation stems from an event in May 2016 at Stoney’s Bar and Grille in Denver following an end of session party.

The alleged harassment was witnessed by Rep. Alec Garnett who is in leadership.

Lebsock was then appointed chairman of the Local Government committee at the Capitol for the January 2017 session.

The decision by GOP leadership to call for the investigation into Speaker Crisanta Duran was first called for by Rep. Lois Landgraf of Colorado Springs.