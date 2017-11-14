Heavy snow returns to Colorado late this week

DENVER — Technically snowpack across Colorado is nearly average, but looking at it more closely there are areas that will greatly benefit from a heavy snowfall this Friday.

Denver has a snow chance, albeit low and accumulation likely to be light for those areas to see some snowfall.

Statewide, you can see the areas that are in need of snowfall. This map shows the southwestern areas hurting for some snowpack:



The northern mountains are in good shape (green areas representing nearly average snowpack) for the time of year. The incoming system likely will give the heaviest snowfall to those areas already in the ‘green’.

This late week system sits over the Pacific Northwest as of late Tuesday. Active weather will return to Colorado by Thursday and will last into Saturday.

Initially as rain Thursday, the system will bring cold air by Thursday night to change that rain into heavy snowfall through Friday and into early Saturday. Totals will look something like this by Saturday morning:

Clearly, the favored areas are across the central and northern mountains.

As far as Denver and the greater metro area is concerned, late Friday there will be some rain showers in areas that will change to snow by Saturday morning. This won’t be for everyone in the city, however.

There will be metro area snowfall forecasts, IF needed, later this week. It’s too far away to have an accurate look for the greater metro area at this time.

It’s certain that temperatures will drop with this system so that Saturday will be the coolest day with 40s, following 50s Friday and a return to the 50s Sunday.

