Former colleagues discuss Representative Lebsock’s past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Politics and service to country is all Steve Lebsock has ever known.

The 47-year-old Democrat joined the U.S. Marines after graduating from Westminster High School, then attended college on the G.I. bill to pursue a life of public service.

His first stop was Thornton city council. He was elected in 2001.

"I served four years with Lebsock and sat just a chair away," said Carol Beckler, a former Thornton city council representative.

Carol Beckler says she doesn't have fond memories of Lebsock, but she and several other former councilors the FOX31 Problems Solvers spoke with say they never witnessed any harassment during Lebsock's eight years on council.

"I've never seen him do anything like that. If he had he would have gotten knocked out. The only thing I can say about his is he wasn't very likable," said Beckler.

Lebsock says he's the one being harassed.

"This is coercion. This is blackmail. I did not do anything criminal and I did not sexually harass," he said.

Lebsock tells the Problem Solvers the allegations being made against him are false, and he does have his supporters.

They include Billie McIntire, a former lobbyist, who has met with Lebsock numerous times to discuss anti-human trafficking legislation.

"The contacts I've had with Representative Lebsock have been very thoughtful, very genuine, no harassment, not even a 'hey baby,' said McIntire.

However, several other women feel differently, alleging Lebsock has a history of harassment.