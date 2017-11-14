Families of victims gunned down at Sandy Hook take gun manufacturer to court

Posted 6:22 am, November 14, 2017, by

Newtown, Conn. families will try once again to hold a gun manufacturer responsible for the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Connecticut state court will hear arguments from survivors and relatives of the victims.

Loved ones are seeking a wrongful death lawsuit against Remington Arms, the company that makes the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle used in the shooting.

(Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

James Holmes used an AR-15 rifle during his attack on the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora on July 20, 2012. In all, 12 people died and 70 were injured.

James Holmes, the Aurora theater shooter, took pictures of himself on his iPhone before the shooting. (Photo: Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office)

An AR-15 rifle was also used in the recent country music festival slaying and the gunman in the church shooting posted a picture of the same type of gun with the caption “She’s a bad b****.”

Snapshot of some of the many guns used in the massacre in Las Vegas

This new attempt to make a point about the gun problem in the US comes just a month since a man killed 58 people attending a Las Vegas music festival and a separate gunman slaughtered 26 people during a Sunday service at a church in Sutherland Springs, Tx.

20 children and six adults were killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook.

A lower court judge previously dismissed the suit, saying federal law protects gun makers from lawsuits over criminal use of their products.

Lawyers for the families argue that, in a strictly legal sense, the outcome of the case would set little precedent outside of Connecticut.