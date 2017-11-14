Families of victims gunned down at Sandy Hook take gun manufacturer to court

Newtown, Conn. families will try once again to hold a gun manufacturer responsible for the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Connecticut state court will hear arguments from survivors and relatives of the victims.

Loved ones are seeking a wrongful death lawsuit against Remington Arms, the company that makes the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle used in the shooting.

James Holmes used an AR-15 rifle during his attack on the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora on July 20, 2012. In all, 12 people died and 70 were injured.

An AR-15 rifle was also used in the recent country music festival slaying and the gunman in the church shooting posted a picture of the same type of gun with the caption “She’s a bad b****.”

This new attempt to make a point about the gun problem in the US comes just a month since a man killed 58 people attending a Las Vegas music festival and a separate gunman slaughtered 26 people during a Sunday service at a church in Sutherland Springs, Tx.

20 children and six adults were killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook.

A lower court judge previously dismissed the suit, saying federal law protects gun makers from lawsuits over criminal use of their products.

Lawyers for the families argue that, in a strictly legal sense, the outcome of the case would set little precedent outside of Connecticut.