Watch: Dramatic video shows man trapped in his car as semi pushes it down I-55 in St. Louis, MO.
Driver trapped in his car as semi pushes it down highway
-
Wisconsin man gets locked in store cooler, drinks beer then bolts
-
Texas family swept away in flood: ‘They went to heaven holding hands’
-
3-year-old dies after nearly 12 hours in van outside Orlando day care
-
Indiana boy dies after getting neck stuck in car window
-
Texas man rescued after spending several days trapped in manhole
-
-
NYPD detectives indicted for allegedly raping teen in police van after her arrest
-
Driver of speeding car that plowed through 2 garages arrested
-
Apartment fire in Aurora sends 5 people to the hospital
-
4-year-old boy expected to be OK after being hit by minivan
-
Rock dropped from Michigan overpass kills passenger in car; teens charged
-
-
Heavy rain causes record-breaking flooding in Kansas City area
-
Pedestrians injured in car collision near London museum
-
Police: Mom tied son to roof of minivan so he could hold plastic pool down