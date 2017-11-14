Driver killed, construction worker injured following rollover accident

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed and a construction worker was injured following a rollover crash near Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue on Tuesday, Thornton police said.

Police said it happened around 11:12 a.m. when a black Chevy Camaro lost control while it was on the exit ramp from northbound I-25. The vehicle rolled over several times into a construction zone where it hit the worker.

I-25 & 144th Avenue accident update – 1 confirmed fatal accident victim, 1 construction worker transported to local hospital in critical condition. Vehicle lost control exiting N/B I-25 onto off ramp to 144th Ave. Vehicle rolled over into construction zone striking worker. pic.twitter.com/DYOhR5eAjz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 14, 2017

The construction worker was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor at this time.