Driver killed, construction worker injured following rollover accident

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed and a construction worker was injured following a rollover crash near Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue on Tuesday, Thornton police said.
Police said it happened around 11:12 a.m. when a black Chevy Camaro lost control while it was on the exit ramp from northbound I-25. The vehicle rolled over several times into a construction zone where it hit the worker.
The construction worker was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor at this time.
