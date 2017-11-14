Denver partners with new company to test hyperloop test track

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation has partnered with a company called Arrivo to invest in a test track here in Denver.

The hyperloop inspired system is a competitor of Hyperloop One. Earlier this year, the Colorado route was one of the 12 winning routes.

This version is slightly different. This first segment of this enclosed electromagnetic test track will be built somewhere in the metro area.

The passenger vehicles and separate cargo vehicles can ride on tracks above ground.

Tuesday, CDOT is expected to make a major announcement about a hyperloop inspired transportation system that will build a test track in Colorado.

The announcement will be made at the E=470 headquarters in Aurora.