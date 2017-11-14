× Denver barber shop loses lease, will close after decades in business

DENVER — In the 4300 block of East 8th Avenue in Denver, it sits, in a small row of businesses made for another time.

At one time the barber shop was as common as the full service filling station.

But, in time, all things must pass. Such is the case with O’Brien’s Tonsorial Parlor. “They are not renewing our lease because they want to put other businesses in. Take the little business out and put in the bigger business,” said Dick Alderson, owner of O’Brien’s.

Regardless of the reason, Alderson is, well, disappointed. “Disappointed, absolutely. Disappointed, sure, don’t want to close up,” he said.

Customer Jim Reisenman is disappointed, too. He has been coming here, to this same barber shop, since he was 10 years old.

That is over 40 years ago. “So many of my friends who have grown up in this neighborhood get their haircuts here. Their dad’s get their haircuts there. They are now bringing their kids to get their haircuts here,” he said.

One might say Dick Alderson is a dedicated man.

He has been cutting hair for 65 years, and every one of those years have been right here. It has been his one and only job. “I liked it. I always thought if I was going to do this for a living, there is no better place to do it than here. So I stayed here.”

Slowly but surely, some day barber shops like O’Briens will just be a memory. “Nothing lasts forever. Been here a long time. Can’t stay forever,” said Alderson.