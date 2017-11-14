Watch Live: Celebration of life held for Colorado native, major league all-star pitcher Roy Halladay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A celebration of life is being held for Roy Halladay at Spectrum Field, the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday.

The eight-time All-star and two-time Cy Young Award winning major league all-star pitcher died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Florida last week.

Halladay was a graduate of Arvada West High School.

Roy Halladay’s memorial service program. pic.twitter.com/UKR9hRZKFG — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) November 14, 2017

Halladay, 40, was the only person on the two-seater plane that crashed just off Holiday, Florida, on the Gulf coast north of the Tampa Bay area, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Halladay pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1998 to 2008 and for Philadelphia from 2009 to 2013.

The 1995 Arvada West High School graduate was one of the best baseball players ever to come out of Colorado.