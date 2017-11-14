Broncos week 13 game against Dolphins moved to FOX31

DENVER — The Broncos week 13 match-up against the Miami Dolphins has been moved from CBS to FOX, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

The game will air on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. on FOX31.

UPDATE: NFL schedule changes for Weeks 12 & 13 Week 12

NO at LAR moves to 4:25 PM ET on CBS

TEN at IND moves to FOX (stays at 1:00 PM ET) Week 13

CAR at NO moves to 4:25 PM ET (stays on FOX)

DEN at MIA moves to FOX (stays at 1:00 PM ET) No changes to Sunday Night Football pic.twitter.com/p4wXJV3OPY — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) November 14, 2017

The change was part of several game changes announced by Randall Liu, the NFL’s Senior Director of Football Communications, on Tuesday. The other teams effected by the change were the New Orleans Saints (7-2), Los Angeles Rams (7-2), and the Carolina Panthers (7-3).

The Broncos (3-6) have currently lost five straight games, including a 41-16 loss to the Patriots on Sunday Night Football last Sunday. The Miami Dolphins (4-5) lost this week to the Panthers 45-21 on Monday Night Football.