× Boulder ranked number 10 on list of ‘100 Best Cities to Raise Kids’

BOULDER, Colo. — The home to the Buffaloes is ranked number 10 on a list of 100 Best Cities to Raise Kids in the US, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The factors that played a role in determining these numbers included education, median household income, crime and health insurance (number of insured children between the ages of six and 17).

A total of 526 cities met the standards for inclusion on the list. The cities that met the requirements to earn a spot on the top ten include:

1. San Ramon, California

2. Newton, Massachusetts

3. Newport Beach, California

4. Pleasanton, California

5. Flower Mound, Texas

6. Livermore, California

7. Davis, California

8. Cambridge, Massachusetts

9. Yorba Linda, California

10. Boulder, Colorado

And those that came in at the bottom of the list of the top 100:

90. Missoula, Montana

91. Redondo Beach, California

92. Menifee, California

93. Clifton, New Jersey

94. Duluth, Minnesota

95. Virginia Beach, Virginia

96. Skokie, Illinois

97. Mission Viejo, California

98. Appleton, Wisconsin

99. Chino Hills, California

100. Fullerton, California

The only other Colorado city on the list is Broomfield, which came in at number 46.