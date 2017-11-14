Boulder ranked number 10 on list of ‘100 Best Cities to Raise Kids’
BOULDER, Colo. — The home to the Buffaloes is ranked number 10 on a list of 100 Best Cities to Raise Kids in the US, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
The factors that played a role in determining these numbers included education, median household income, crime and health insurance (number of insured children between the ages of six and 17).
A total of 526 cities met the standards for inclusion on the list. The cities that met the requirements to earn a spot on the top ten include:
1. San Ramon, California
2. Newton, Massachusetts
3. Newport Beach, California
4. Pleasanton, California
5. Flower Mound, Texas
6. Livermore, California
7. Davis, California
8. Cambridge, Massachusetts
9. Yorba Linda, California
10. Boulder, Colorado
And those that came in at the bottom of the list of the top 100:
90. Missoula, Montana
91. Redondo Beach, California
92. Menifee, California
93. Clifton, New Jersey
94. Duluth, Minnesota
95. Virginia Beach, Virginia
96. Skokie, Illinois
97. Mission Viejo, California
98. Appleton, Wisconsin
99. Chino Hills, California
100. Fullerton, California
The only other Colorado city on the list is Broomfield, which came in at number 46.