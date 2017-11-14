14-year-old boy steals truck, crashes into tanker truck, causes fuel spill in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Fire Department is reporting an accident that caused a fuel spill Tuesday morning. It happened at 112th Avenue and Holly Street.

The public was first alerted to the spill via a tweet posted by the department.

Active accident scene with fuel spill at 112th Ave and Holly St. Avoid area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/dXvQjhl0BN — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) November 14, 2017

According to an officer with the department, the wreck involved a 14-year-old driver that ran a red light and hit the tanker, causing the fuel spill.

The teen was driving a stolen vehicle and fled the scene after the wreck.

Police caught up with the teen and took him into custody. He is currently being treated at the hospital but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Thornton Fire says the fuel leak from the container has been minimized. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Fuel leak from container has been minimized by Thornton Fire and North Metro Fire to the occasional drop. South… https://t.co/PJvc6y4Gac — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) November 14, 2017