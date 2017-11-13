Vandal caught on camera punching Aurora mailbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora neighborhood is frustrated, following several crimes on their street over the course of the past week.

Most of the crimes were captured on home Wi-Fi security cameras, including a case of vandalism where a man punched and destroyed a homeowner's mailbox.

"It's just ridiculous. I was like, I can't believe a kid is going to walk by and beat up a mailbox, an innocent piece of property," said that homeowner, Tim Upton.

Thanks to the four cameras mounted on the side of his home, Upton is hoping someone will recognize his mailbox vandal.

Cheap wi-fi cameras are helping law enforcement solve crime in neighborhoods across the metro.

Matt Munro is the founder of GroovyTek, which offers advice and training to Coloradans interested in Wi-Fi camera technology, because choosing a system can be daunting.

"There's night vision. There's lights. There's the capacity of video and the amount of video you'll be able to save. The entry point is about $100 and it goes up to about $300," said Munro.

Munro says his best advice is to read the fine print. Some systems, even self installed, charged monthly monitoring fees. Others have to be hardwired. Some stream video and alert you when someone's at your door. Others just record black and white still pictures.

FOX31 has taken a closer look at several of the more popular cameras on the market to analyze the differences.