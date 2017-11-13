Taylor Swift’s Denver concert: when, where and how to buy tickets

DENVER — Sports Authority Field at Mile High will host Taylor Swift’s “Reputation Stadium Tour” on Fri., May 25, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Sat., Dec. 13.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America through Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

In a statement on the pop star’s website, the special ticketing process was created to avoid scalpers.

“Taylor Swift is committed to getting tickets into the hands of fans… NOT scalpers or bots. So she’s collaborating with Ticketmaster #verifiedfan to create an exclusive program to help YOU get the best access to tickets, in a really fun way.”

Once you register, improve your place in line by participating in boost activities until initial registration closes on Nov. 28.

Registration is currently open. General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at www.TaylorSwift.com.