Sunshine, warm weather sticks around for Tuesday ahead of cool front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We can expect another warm afternoon on Tuesday with temperatures above normal before things cool down a bit later this week.

Tuesday won't be as warm as Monday - which had highs in the low 70s. But, high temperatures will still reach the upper 60s across the Front Range - well above the average high of 53 degrees in Denver.

Things will cool down a bit on Wednesday when a cold front slides into the state and drops temperatures in Denver to the mid to upper 50s. We'll quickly warm back up to the 60s on Thursday.

Another cold front will make its way into the state on Friday knocking our highs down to the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will also bring a chance of light rain and snow.

The rain will change to a period of light snow on Friday especially on the south & west sides of metro Denver. In the city, the light snow will then change back to rain.

As of Monday night, everything looks to be on the light side. But, our Pinpoint Weather team will continue to watch it to make sure we don’t have to add in accumulation.

Wind gusts are expected to increase by late Thursday into Friday with speeds up to 45 mph in Denver.

The cooler temperatures are foretasted to stick around for the weekend. We will be dry and mostly sunny with more seasonal mid 50s over the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather App: iPhone / Android