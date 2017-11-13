Some roads closed as Denver police search for suspect

DENVER — Denver Police are alerting the public to a suspect wanted in the area of 41st Avenue and Wolff Street.

Police have not detailed reasons why they are pursuing the suspect but they have set up a perimeter and advise drivers to avoid the area due to road closures and delays.

ALERT: #DPD has a perimeter established in the area surrounding 41st & Wolff. Officers are working to locate a wanted party believed in the area. Expect road closures, alternate routes advised. Watch here for updates. pic.twitter.com/hsd8GOAHub — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 13, 2017

According to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department, officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle at 3900 Raleigh at 8:34 Monday morning.

When officers attempted to contact the driver, the suspect fled and abandoned the car.

The police are searching for the driver but have not released any information regarding the suspect or alleged crimes committed.

This story is developing and will be updated more details become available.