Reward offered in Denver grow house smash-and-grab

DENVER – The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers releasing surveillance images of two suspects wanted for the burglary of a marijuana warehouse on Nov. 9th.

Police say the pictured suspects worked with five others to enter the business and steal an undisclosed amount of property.

It was around 1 a.m. Nov. 9th, when investigators say the thieves pulled up in front of a marijuana grow warehouse at 875 Navajo Street in a black SUV, stepped on the gas and slammed into the front doors.

The vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Tahoe, and confirmed that vehicle was previously stolen.

If you recognize these suspects, or have any information regarding the burglary, you are asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP.

You can also text 274637 (crimes) then title DMCS and enter your message.

You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.