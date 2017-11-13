× Pueblo police look for 15-year-old homicide suspect

A 22-year-old man is dead, and the suspect is a 15-year-old.

The Pueblo Police Department says the 22-year-old was found shot and killed inside a home in the 1400 block of East 6th Street.

Police say the suspect is15-year-old Johnny Dennel Jr.

Johnny is Hispanic, approximately 5’5, 148 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the shooting, or the whereabouts of Johnny, contact the Pueblo Police immediately.

To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.