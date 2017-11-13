Photo of Walmart employee helping nervous man count change goes viral

CLARKSDALE, Miss. – A Mississippi Walmart cashier’s act of kindness and patience has gone viral.

Spring Herbison Bowlin went to Walmart during her lunch break last Thursday and was moved by the cashier’s kindness toward the costumer in front of her.

Bowlin wrote that a man in front of her was told his total when he looked back at her and said “I’m so sorry” before he took handfuls of change out of his pocket and began counting.

The man continued to apologize as his hands and voice were shaking. That’s when the cashier took his hand and dumped the change on the counter.

“This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together,” the cashier said.

Bowlin said the man continued apologizing to her and the cashier who assured him he was okay.

When the transaction was over and the man walked away, Bowlin thanked the cashier for being so kind and patient with him.

“You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another,” the cashier replied.

Since being posted on Thursday, the photo has been shared over 16,900 times and has over 27,000 likes.