Millennials get a kick out of Christmas music

Millennials may have different musical tastes than older adults but everyone has an opinion on Christmas music, love it or hate it.

A study found people between 18 and 34 make up 36 percent of holiday music fans.

Meanwhile, people 55 and older make up only a quarter of the holiday fan base.

Survey organizers say having millennials as the top holiday music fans is noteworthy since eight of the top 10 holiday songs played on the radio, including ‘Feliz Navidad,’ were released between 1944 and 1970.