‘Jeopardy!’ daytime edition has a new home on Channel 2
DENVER — The daytime edition of “Jeopardy!” is moving to afternoons on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 KWGN.
Starting Monday, these replays of recent “Jeopardy!” episodes will been seen weekdays at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2.
- Watch daytime "Jeopardy!" weekdays at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2
- New episodes will continue to air weekdays at 6 p.m. on FOX31
This is the daytime edition that previously aired mornings at 11:30 on FOX31 Denver, when you can now watch “Colorado’s Best.”
New “Jeopardy!” episodes will continue to air weekdays at 6 p.m. on FOX31.
Here’s the new afternoon lineup on Channel 2:
- 2 p.m.: Daily Mail
- 3 p.m.: Last Man Standing
- 3:30 p.m.: Jeopardy!
- 4 p.m.: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.