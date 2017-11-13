‘Jeopardy!’ daytime edition has a new home on Channel 2

Host Alex Trebek poses on the set of "Jeopardy!" in April 2010. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

DENVER — The daytime edition of “Jeopardy!” is moving to afternoons on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 KWGN.

Starting Monday, these replays of recent “Jeopardy!” episodes will been seen weekdays at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2.

In this story

  • Watch daytime "Jeopardy!" weekdays at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2
  • New episodes will continue to air weekdays at 6 p.m. on FOX31

This is the daytime edition that previously aired mornings at 11:30 on FOX31 Denver, when you can now watch “Colorado’s Best.”

New “Jeopardy!” episodes will continue to air weekdays at 6 p.m. on FOX31.

Here’s the new afternoon lineup on Channel 2:

  • 2 p.m.: Daily Mail
  • 3 p.m.: Last Man Standing
  • 3:30 p.m.: Jeopardy!
  • 4 p.m.: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.