Is it cheaper to buy premade meals or cook your own Thanksgiving meal?

DENVER — More and more people are choosing to buy premade meals for Thanksgiving dinner instead of cooking their own – but just how much does that convenience cost you?

For many people, paying $18 or $25 more per person for a dinner for eight might be well worth not having to cook a turkey for 4 hours.

Premade Thanksgiving dinners are available from all the major grocery stores in the metro area.

If you do choose to do the grocery store route, UGrocery is a free price comparison app — you can download your entire list and it will tell you which local grocery store will ring up the cheapest bill.