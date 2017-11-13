Grocery delivery in Denver: Comparing your shopping options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Several companies have started offering home delivery of groceries in the Denver metro area.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers compared the services offered by Safeway-Albertsons, King Soopers, Walmart, AmazonFresh, and the website Instacart to see which one offers the best deals.

With three kids and her own business, Mandy Sevier, doesn’t have much extra time. So the busy wife and mom from Arvada uses Amazon to get her essential groceries.

AmazonFresh

AmazonFresh costs $14.99 a month with an Amazon Prime membership to get unlimited free delivery on orders of $50 or more.

Customers can order groceries, household goods, beauty products and other items from local specialty shops. The cost is $14.99 a month with an Amazon Prime membership.

A wide range of groceries, fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, baked good and dairy are available, as well as pet supplies, baby items and meal kits.

Problem Solvers put it to the test, to see how it compares to other options. We placed our Amazon Fresh order at 7:45 a.m., but the earliest available delivery time was 2-4 p.m. The groceries arrived on time, and looked good. The cold items were well packed with ice packs.

King Soopers Home Shop

At King Soopers you can use their website or mobile app to fill your cart. Everything that is available at a local King Soopers store will be available for delivery. The prices on items will be the same as at the stores.

However, a standard delivery fee of $10.95 and a $50 minimum is required or you can pick up your groceries at your local store for only $4.95.

Problem Solvers tried placing an order at 8:41 a.m., but all delivery times for that day were gone.

Safeway

Using Safeway's website or delivery app, you can have items delivered to your home or office within a 1 hour delivery window. Same-day deliveries are only available if you order before 8:30 a.m. You also must order a minimum of $49 worth of items.

Safeway charges a $12.95 delivery fee for purchases under $150 and a $9.95 fee on purchases over $150. They will also add additional fees such as taxes and fuel surcharges where applicable.

When the FOX31 Problem Solvers tried placing an order at 8:41 a.m., Safeway only had a 4-6 p.m. delivery window available for our location

New customers can have the delivery fee waived on their first order with the promo code EASY7 at checkout.

Instacart

Several area businesses including Natural Grocers, Whole Foods Market, and Costco have partnered with Instacart to provide home delivery in as little as an hour in some cases.

Orders can be placed online or on Instacart's mobile app. Instacart personal shoppers handpick the items at the stores and make the delivery.

All orders must be $10 or more and the delivery fee will depend on the size of your order. Customers can also create an Instacart Express account which starts at $79 a year for 3 deliveries per month and eliminates delivery fees on orders over $35.

New customers can get free delivery on their first order of over $10.

The website also offers delivery for King Soopers and Safeway.

Problem Solvers placed our order and were stunned by the speed of the delivery. An Instacart driver delivered from King Soopers in about 45 minutes. The food looked good, although there were no cold packs for the frozen items.

Walmart Grocery

Walmart Grocery allows customers to place their order on their website and have their items delivered within a 2-4 hour window.

The prices are the same as they are at the store and there is a minimum order which is shown in your cart. Walmart says the delivery fee will based on the time slot you select while you can pickup your items at your local store for free.

Walmart Grocery also offers a referral option where your account will be credited $10 for up to 10 new users per year that you invite. After you reached your limit, your friends receive a $10 credit, if they are a first time user.