Watch: A tour guide in Hawaii says he set the camera down near flowing lava and forgot about it until it was too late.
GoPro records its own death by hot lava
-
Iowa teacher faces 140 counts after allegedly sexually abusing students
-
Wisconsin man gets locked in store cooler, drinks beer then bolts
-
Actor James Van Der Beek says male executive groped him
-
Denver police make arrest in murder that happened in 1978
-
NYPD detectives indicted for allegedly raping teen in police van after her arrest
-
-
6 family members believed dead after van swept away while fleeing Harvey
-
Wheelchair van stolen from woman with special needs recovered
-
Volkswagen bringing back microbus in 2022
-
Mobile mammography van coming to Broomfield
-
Family: Criminals stole wheelchair van, robbed woman with special needs of her freedom
-
-
11 injured after passenger van, fuel truck collide at DIA
-
Man finds boa constrictor in attic after years of strange sounds he blamed on rats
-
Texas family swept away in flood: ‘They went to heaven holding hands’