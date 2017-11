× Fuel spill closes lanes on I-25 northbound in Denver

DENVER — Only one lane of Interstate 25 northbound is open in Denver where approximately 90 gallons of fuel spilled Monday.

The lanes are closed in the area of Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue.

The spill happened after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a ruptured fuel tank, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Crews are working to clean up the fuel.

There’s no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.