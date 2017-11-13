Emergency bridge repair on Pena Blvd. expected to delay traffic to the airport

DENVER — Emergency work on a bridge on Pena Boulevard may tack some extra time onto your trip to the Denver International Airport.

According to a tweet posted by the airport Monday at 9:23 a.m., a joint on the Jackson Gap bridge at inbound Pena requires immediate attention.

Hey, drivers please add time to your commute to the airport! We have to conduct an emergency repair of a bridge joint on inbound Pena Blvd. at the Jackson Gap bridge starting at 10:30 a.m. We'll let you know when it is complete. Please slow down and drive with care! — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 13, 2017

The work will begin at 10:30 a.m. and officials did not offer an estimated time for the work to be completed, saying only that they will alert the public when the work is complete.

The tweet also advised drivers to plan for a more lengthy drive than usual, to slow down and to be careful.

