E-470 sends toll bill to wrong man, makes right after FOX31 Problem Solvers step in

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- No one likes to receive an unexpected bill, but a Centennial man says the toll bill he received in the mail was nothing short of ridiculous.

Brian Stutheit reflects on receiving a bill for $72.90 saying, “the best word I've come up with is bizarre.”

The bill was for an E-470 toll and late charges dating back to 2011. It included a picture of a Volkswagen Passat.

The only problem is that Stutheit doesn’t (and never has) owned a Volkswagen.

Stutheit says he contacted the E-470 Highway Authority to have the mistake corrected. He was asked if he lived at the address noted on the bill.

When he informed the staff that he never lived at the address and was not the owner of the Passat, he was directed to get records from the State Department of Motor Vehicles to prove he wasn’t responsible for the bill.

"Kinda ticked off that I had to spend 2 hours because they put the onus on me to prove I wasn't the guilty party," Stutheit said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers stepped in and asked the Authority to investigate. They quickly found the culprit, a computer glitch at the firm that handles their collections.

The Authority then issued a statement saying “this instance resulted from an extremely rare error made by our collection law firm.”

The statement also said, “Stutheit owes nothing to the Authority or Linebarger, and the account has been fixed and noted in our system.”

The Authority also contacted Stutheit to apologize for any inconvenience and thanked the Problem Solvers for bringing the issue to their attention so it could be properly addressed.