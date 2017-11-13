DNA produces image of possible suspect in 1988 cold case in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – DNA has produced an image for a possible suspect in a 1988 cold case in Colorado Springs

Mary Lynn Vialpando, 24, was found dead by blunt force trauma in an alley north of the 2600 block of West Colorado Avenue in the early morning hours of June 5, 1988, police said.

Vialpando was married and had a 4-year-old child at the time.

According to police, she was last seen by her husband, his brother, and sister-in-law around 2 a.m. at their home in the 2200 block of West Kiowa Street after attending a wedding in Pueblo.

Family told police that Vialpando and her husband had a verbal argument before she left and did not say where she was going.

Witnesses at the time told police that she was seen at Roger’s Bar between 2:30 and 3 a.m. It’s believed she left through a back door going to the alley.

This year when detectives revisited her case, they found usable DNA and sent it off to a company that specializes in DNA phenotyping.

The company put together a sketch that may give an idea of what the suspect looked like at 25 years old. However, the composite does not take into account factors such as smoking, drinking, diet, etc.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.