Denver ranks 4 as best city for singles, dating

If you’re single and looking for love, your chance to get lucky soars in the Mile High.

According to a study conducted by WalletHub, economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities all factored into ranking 182 cities for dating – from best to worst – and Denver ranked number four on the list of success for singles.

Beating Colorado out for the best city for singles are San Francisco, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

As far as methodology, “economics” included restaurant meal costs, average beer and wine price, cocktail price, movie cost, taxi fare cost, beauty salon costs, haircut costs, monthly fitness club fee, median annual household income, housing affordability, job growth rate, unemployment rate and overall well-being index.

“Fun and recreation” included number of attractions: (museums, cultural performances and zoos, etc.) restaurants, coffee shops, parks, nightlife options, shopping centers, wellness centers & spas, fitness centers, city accessibility, walkability, weather and safety.

Finally, “dating opportunities” included share of single population, gender balance, online dating opportunities, mobile dating opportunities and most active Tinder users.

Other Colorado cities on the list include Colorado Springs – ranked at number 39 – and Aurora, which came in at 111.

The five cities with the most difficult dating scenes, according to the study, are Warwick, R.I., Hialeah, Fla., Pembroke Pines, Fla., Brownsville, Texas. and South Burlington, Vt.