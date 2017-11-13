Denver International Airport looking to add more gates

DENVER — The Denver City Council will vote on Monday night if they will allow Denver International Airport to add more gates.

If DIA has its way, then 39 additional gates will be installed. The new to be installed gates have yet to be assigned to any airliner, but one thing is for certain, more passengers will make their way through DIA.

You know how much you love spending time at the airport, so more gates will be great, right? Some folks think yes, others are critical of the size DIA will become and it will take more time to get from one end of the airport to the other.

But more gates will mean more traffic, longer security lines, more luggage, more people. Hello infrastructure.

DIA spokesperson Heath Montgomery says DIA has spent as much time on future infrastructure challenges as it has on the feasibility of the new to be installed gates.

The new gates are all but a done deal at DIA and will be installed in 2021.