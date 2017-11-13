Denver becomes second major U.S. city to ban cat declawing

DENVER — A proposal to officially ban cat declawing in Denver was unanimously approved by city council on Monday night.

Denver joins Los Angeles as the only major American city to ban this medical procedure seen as inhumane.

Last week, the measure passed its first full city council vote.

City Council member Kendra Black proposed the ban, saying that declawing is a cruel procedure and actually severs the tips of the toes of cats.

“Today we received the results of a study that was done this year that found that declawing increases the risk of long term persistent pain manifesting unwanted behavior (such as) not using a litter box and biting,”

But vets say they want the option to do so in case it’s a health issue with the cat owner. Black says she is open to medical exemptions.

City council members held a committee hearing at the end of last month where they heard public comments on both sides of the issue.

Although it is the first of its kind law to pass in the U.S. outside of California, the idea to ban declawing is not new. Proposals have been in front of legislatures in New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Rhode Island for years.