Daybreak Delights: Chocolate Walnut Pie
David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services show us how to make a Chocolate Walnut Pie.
If you’d like to have your Thanksgiving meal catered, you can pre-order until November 19th, just go to his website http://scratchcateringservices.com/.
What you Need:
1 pie crust= 1/2 recipe Pate Brisee (Scratch-Made or Store Bought)
3/4 cup Light Corn Syrup
1 cup firmly packed Brown Sugar
3 eggs slightly beaten
1/3 cup Unsalted Butter-melted
1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt
2 Tablespoons Honey
3/4 cup Premium Bittersweet Chocolate Chips
1 cup Walnut Pieces
What to Do:
Place Pie crust in pan and trim the edge to make the pastry even with the pan. in a bowl, mix all filling ingredients together, pour the filling into the unbaked pie crust. Bake pie at 350 degrees, for one hour. Allow to cool completely. and Enjoy!