Daybreak Delights: Chocolate Walnut Pie

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services show us how to make a Chocolate Walnut Pie.

If you’d like to have your Thanksgiving meal catered, you can pre-order until November 19th, just go to his website http://scratchcateringservices.com/.

What you Need:

1 pie crust= 1/2 recipe Pate Brisee (Scratch-Made or Store Bought)

3/4 cup Light Corn Syrup

1 cup firmly packed Brown Sugar

3 eggs slightly beaten

1/3 cup Unsalted Butter-melted

1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Honey

3/4 cup Premium Bittersweet Chocolate Chips

1 cup Walnut Pieces

What to Do:

Place Pie crust in pan and trim the edge to make the pastry even with the pan. in a bowl, mix all filling ingredients together, pour the filling into the unbaked pie crust. Bake pie at 350 degrees, for one hour. Allow to cool completely. and Enjoy!