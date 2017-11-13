Congressman says time to end practice of writing off harassment settlements on taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - It seems like every day a new allegation regarding sexual harassment is surfacing.

Whether it be Bill O’Reilly, Harvey Weinstein, Roy Moore or Steve Lebsock, the topic is dominating Colorado airwaves.

Now Congressman Ken Buck says it’s time to end the practice of businesses being able to deduct harassment settlements from their taxes.

“Right now a business can write that off as an ordinary and necessary business expense which is wrong," Buck told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

Buck has written a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee chairman asking for language to be included in the latest tax reform debate on Capitol Hill.

“I think the only way we make an impact from congress is we hit the pocket book of these sexual predators,” Buck said.

Right now it’s unclear whether Speaker Paul Ryan or Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will support the language.

The Blue Bench, a Colorado based sexual assault advocacy group, has endorsed the proposal.

“Corporations, businessmen small and large, this is happening everywhere and for this to change they really have to do something differently,” Carmen Carter, Executive Director of The Blue Bench, said.