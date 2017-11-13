Colorado lawmaker says she’s pursuing harassment complaint against Rep. Steve Lebsock

DENVER — A Colorado state representative who has accused a fellow lawmaker of sexual harassment says she intends to file a formal complaint at the state Capitol, triggering a confidential investigation.

Democratic Rep. Faith Winter told media outlets about her plan Monday, three days after she and two other women publicly accused Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock of sexual harassment.

New: @FaithKWinter officially filing today a formal complaint against @RepLebsock for sexual harassment allegations. This begins the official investigation #copolitics #kdvr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) November 13, 2017

Such complaints in the House of Representatives are handled by Speaker Crisanta Duran but she isn’t allowed to confirm the existence of a complaint under the Legislature’s harassment policy. Duran said earlier Monday that she would appoint an independent party to investigate any complaint.

Lebsock has denied doing anything wrong and said any accuser should file a formal complaint. Later, he also apologized for the pain he caused the three women.