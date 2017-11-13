× City council members to hold ‘cat declawing’ ban Monday evening

DENVER — Monday evening, city council members will make a final vote on a proposed bill to ban the declawing of cats in Denver.

If the bill passes, it will become illegal to declaw cats in the city.

FOX31 has been following this proposal since it was introduced last month.

Denver would join Los Angeles as the next major American city to ban this medical procedure.

City Council member Kendra Black proposed the ban, saying that declawing is a cruel procedure and actually severs the tips of the toes of cats.

“Today we received the results of a study that was done this year that found that declawing increases the risk of long term persistent pain manifesting unwanted behavior (such as) not using a litter box and biting,”

But vets say they want the option to do so in case it’s a health issue with the cat owner. Black says she is open to medical exemptions.

City council membera held a committee hearing at the end of last month where they heard public comments on both sides of the issue.