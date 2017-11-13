Cheaters and dopers caught at Arapahoe Park horse track despite state regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Following an exclusive FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation this past year into illegal gambling, animal abuse, and drugging of horses at unregulated "match-races" throughout Colorado, our viewers repeatedly asked us to look behind-the-scenes into the only licensed horse track in this state; Mile High Racing at Arapahoe Park.

HORSE DEATHS REMAIN HIGH DESPITE SAFETY MEASURES



It’s hard to imagine trainers thinking they can shoot a horse up with painkillers, attempt to fix a match, or enter a jockey high on methamphetamines, but according to state records, those things all occurred over the past few seasons the Arapahoe Park horse race track.

Colorado Racing Division enforcement documents, reviewed by FOX31, show a pattern of attempted cheating by dozens of horse trainers and owners, although it’s difficult to understand how some of the violators thought they would get away with the infractions.

According to Shannon Rushton, Executive Director of the Colorado Horseracing Association, state regulators and at least two certified veterinarians conduct inspections not only on race days, but prior to events in barn areas. Postrace, horses and jockeys are also drug tested.

“We are zero tolerance,” Rushton told FOX31. “We don't want 'em doped up. We don't want them abused in the barn. Not abused on race day. We want everything to be fair when it comes to medication to how the track is maintained.”

Even though participants know they're constantly being monitored, the FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered at least 44 cases of cheaters getting caught over a three-year time period.

Previously undisclosed state records show dozens of horses at Arapahoe Park tested positive for an overabundance of therapeutic medications: Phenylbutazone, Methyl prednisone, Clenbuterol to name a few.

These kinds of infractions are more common because racing rules allow horses to be prescribed certain therapeutic medications during training. The level of therapeutic medications, however, needs to have diminished prior to race day. Rushton tells FOX31, it’s also a violation to have trace-amounts of two therapeutic medications in a post-race test.

“We don’t want any cheating. We go over and above when it comes to testing in this state. We are zero tolerance,” said Rushton.

“We test down to picograms. I don’t even know what a picogram is, but we test down to that." , "There is very specific testing and stringent testing,” Arapahoe Park Executive Director Bruce Seymore told FOX31.

Note: The picogram is equal to one trillionth of a gram.

Racing records show some trainers were caught with more serious drugs in their systems; the painkiller "Lidocaine" and a "synthetic steroid."

Arapahoe Park also stripped winners' purses for violations like inspectors finding "four unlabeled containers and/or bottles with unknown substances" in the barn -- and "entering an ineligible horse" (it's inner lip tattoo reportedly didn't match the horse’s official registration paperwork).

Another report shows Arapahoe Park fined owners thousands of dollars for coming up with an "agreement for purpose of gaining an unfair advantage" or trying to fix a race.

Rushton told FOX31 he wants to send a strong message, “We are pretty tough in this state when it comes to drug-testing and therefore there are a lot of people who don`t want to come to Colorado to participate because of that.”

For all of this track’s strict rules, there is one disturbing side-note that cannot be regulated away: the death of race horses.

Records reviewed by the FOX31 Problem Solvers show since 2014, thirty-nine horses have died or had to be euthanized at this track, and at least twenty-six of those fatalities were the direct result of injuries suffered during races.

"Really there is no acceptable number,” Seymore told us. “I would love to stand here and tell you we don`t have any injuries, we don`t have to euthanize horses, but that`s not true. We do."

He said his crews try to reduce horse and jockey injuries by spending extra money on track conditioning and safety rails. Seymore also hired an independent veterinarian to evaluate every horse in their stables for injuries prior to a race; injuries that may not be reported by their owners or trainers.

Seymore told FOX31 investigative reporter Chris Halsne, “He's independent, even though he's on my payroll. I don't tell him how to play third base. He has the authority. I don't go to him and ask ‘why did you scratch that horse? (I) had to give all the money back.‘ I'm not going to do that. He's here to protect the horse.”