Changes at State Capitol after harassment scandal

DENVER -- Following a bombshell allegation that State Rep. Steve Lebsock sexually harassed a fellow lawmaker in 2016, leaders of both parties have announced changes at the Capitol.

"This type of behavior can't be tolerated," Republican Majority Leader Senator Chris Holbert (R-Parker) said.

"In this building in politics, in government women should be able to reach their full potential," Speaker Crisanta Duran (D-Denver) said.

Some of the changes suggested include:

Yearly workplace harassment training for lawmakers

Confidential Online Reporting Site

Independent Commission to handle complaints

Complete Review of Current Practices.

The news comes as State Rep. Winter, who was the first to come forward with the allegation, filed an official complaint with the state. That step, which Rep. Lebsock suggested she do, officially begins the state investigation into the matter.

Lebsock said he was holding off on television interviews for the time being as he considers his political future. A decision to resign or not is expected by the end of the month.

On Monday Gov. John Hickenlooper called for his resignation, joining the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, as well as the Lt. Governor.

Cassie Tanner, another woman alleging harassment, also spoke out Monday in an interview with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

"I was talking to [Lebsock], he reached over and undid the top bottom of my blouse and said that's better," Tanner said.

"I was stunned and embarrassed," Tanner added.